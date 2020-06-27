All apartments in Hermosa Beach
165 Manhattan Avenue
165 Manhattan Avenue

165 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

165 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Perfect beach rental! 100 yards from the best part of the ocean. Local Hermosa Beach restaurants & shops at your doorstep and a short walk or bike ride from Pier Ave to Manhattan Beach or Redondo Beach to find all of the southbays restaurants, shops and nightlife. This fully furnished property has all the comforts covered with a fully equipped large open Kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a wine cooler. Cozy living room with a new entertainment and Sonos system (incl. cinema projector and fireplace). Master Bedroom also with fireplace and large walk-in closet. Master bath with jet tub & shower. All other bedrooms with ensuite baths. There is also an amazing rooftop deck with ocean views, sunbed and lounge area. Additional features include:custom walnut-pecan hardwood floors throughout, Hunter Douglas plantation shutters & up to 5 parking spaces! Don't miss out on a great opportunity to call this place your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 165 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
165 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 165 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 165 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 165 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

