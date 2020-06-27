165 Manhattan Avenue.

Amenities

Perfect beach rental! 100 yards from the best part of the ocean. Local Hermosa Beach restaurants & shops at your doorstep and a short walk or bike ride from Pier Ave to Manhattan Beach or Redondo Beach to find all of the southbays restaurants, shops and nightlife. This fully furnished property has all the comforts covered with a fully equipped large open Kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a wine cooler. Cozy living room with a new entertainment and Sonos system (incl. cinema projector and fireplace). Master Bedroom also with fireplace and large walk-in closet. Master bath with jet tub & shower. All other bedrooms with ensuite baths. There is also an amazing rooftop deck with ocean views, sunbed and lounge area. Additional features include:custom walnut-pecan hardwood floors throughout, Hunter Douglas plantation shutters & up to 5 parking spaces! Don't miss out on a great opportunity to call this place your home.