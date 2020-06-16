1634 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Panoramic ocean views, spacious entertaining areas including an ocean view roof deck large enough to hold a crowd. Also an updated bright and sunny kitchen with Quartz counters, refrigerator ,and dishwasher that is open to the Family room with a fireplace. If you like fireplaces, then you will enjoy another one in the living room, along with the ocean view. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area, with gorgeous, plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enormous master suite, with ocean view and jacuzzi tub. Private attached two car garage, washer and dryer included. All this and air conditioning as well. This three bedroom townhome is located in the prestigious Hermosa Beach school district. Quiet, meticulously maintained, private, and near everything. Don't miss out on this one.