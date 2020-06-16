All apartments in Hermosa Beach
1634 Prospect Avenue
1634 Prospect Avenue

Location

1634 Prospect Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic ocean views, spacious entertaining areas including an ocean view roof deck large enough to hold a crowd. Also an updated bright and sunny kitchen with Quartz counters, refrigerator ,and dishwasher that is open to the Family room with a fireplace. If you like fireplaces, then you will enjoy another one in the living room, along with the ocean view. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area, with gorgeous, plush carpet in the bedrooms. Enormous master suite, with ocean view and jacuzzi tub. Private attached two car garage, washer and dryer included. All this and air conditioning as well. This three bedroom townhome is located in the prestigious Hermosa Beach school district. Quiet, meticulously maintained, private, and near everything. Don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
1634 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 1634 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1634 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1634 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Prospect Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1634 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 1634 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1634 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
