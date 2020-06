Amenities

Adorable 2 Bedroom plus a loft which is perfect for an office, 3.5 Bath townhouse in the heart of Hermosa Beach. Newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms as well as new hardwood floors. Light and bright and very quiet. Large outdoor deck off of the loft/office. Will be leased partially furnished or unfurnished. Small 3 unit building steps to Pier Ave. Truly an unbeatable location,walk to the Beach, restaurants, shops and the Farmer's market. 2 car parking plus guest parking.