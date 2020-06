Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two bedroom and two bath apartment with great ocean views just a very short walk to the beach! Updated kitchen and appliances, laundry in the unit with the washer and dryer, one car parking in a shared garage. The rent includes the water and trash. This is the middle unit. You will love the balcony - perfect place to hang out and enjoy the views!