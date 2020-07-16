All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

1209 24th Street

1209 24th Street · (310) 545-5269
Location

1209 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Check out this second-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Hermosa Beach! This updated unit features wood-like flooring, carpet, central heat, a cozy wood burning fireplace and large windows for an abundance of natural light then step out and enjoy some fresh air on your very own private outdoor deck. Transition into an open kitchen and discover a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Bedrooms boast large closets and master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom 2-car attached garage included! Renter's insurance is required. This property is located a very short distance from the beach and a string of restaurants and shopping stores south on Highland Ave. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 24th Street have any available units?
1209 24th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 24th Street have?
Some of 1209 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1209 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1209 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1209 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1209 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
