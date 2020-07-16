1209 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Check out this second-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Hermosa Beach! This updated unit features wood-like flooring, carpet, central heat, a cozy wood burning fireplace and large windows for an abundance of natural light then step out and enjoy some fresh air on your very own private outdoor deck. Transition into an open kitchen and discover a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Bedrooms boast large closets and master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom 2-car attached garage included! Renter's insurance is required. This property is located a very short distance from the beach and a string of restaurants and shopping stores south on Highland Ave. Schedule a showing today!