110 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Excellent ocean front location on The Strand in Hermosa Beach. This property is available furnished or unfurnished. Both levels have large balconies with stunning beach and ocean views. The lower level with family room and one bedroom and bathroom is level with the beach - right outside your door. One flight of stairs takes you up to the large ocean view living room, kitchen and additional bedrooms. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, where you can walk to shops and dining and connect with the ocean just a few steps away. Available for immediate occupancy.