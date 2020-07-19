All apartments in Hermosa Beach
110 The Strand

Location

110 the Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Excellent ocean front location on The Strand in Hermosa Beach. This property is available furnished or unfurnished. Both levels have large balconies with stunning beach and ocean views. The lower level with family room and one bedroom and bathroom is level with the beach - right outside your door. One flight of stairs takes you up to the large ocean view living room, kitchen and additional bedrooms. Enjoy the beach lifestyle, where you can walk to shops and dining and connect with the ocean just a few steps away. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 The Strand have any available units?
110 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 110 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
110 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 110 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 110 The Strand offer parking?
No, 110 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 110 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 The Strand have a pool?
No, 110 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 110 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 110 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 110 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
