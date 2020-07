Amenities

Fantastic location in the sand section next to Downtown Hermosa, walk to the beach and pier restaurants. Nice 3 bedroom plus 3 bath property with ocean views and excellent parking (2 car garage + pad in front). Recently remodeled including hardwood floors and fireplace. Wonderful quiet street. Situated on a large lot, only 2 units on property with laundry room. Great opportunity at the beach!