Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

102 8th Street

102 8th Street · (310) 802-2530
Location

102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 8th Street · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.5 block walk to the beach and easy access to restaurants and shops. Maple wood floors throughout with 2 bedrooms downstairs and a loft-style bedroom and bathroom on the third level. The second level is an incredible, wide-open living room, kitchen, and entertaining space. Finally, let the views on the rooftop deck take your breath away.

(RLNE5779691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 8th Street have any available units?
102 8th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 102 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 8th Street offer parking?
No, 102 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 8th Street have a pool?
No, 102 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 102 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
