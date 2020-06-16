102 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.5 block walk to the beach and easy access to restaurants and shops. Maple wood floors throughout with 2 bedrooms downstairs and a loft-style bedroom and bathroom on the third level. The second level is an incredible, wide-open living room, kitchen, and entertaining space. Finally, let the views on the rooftop deck take your breath away.



(RLNE5779691)