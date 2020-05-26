598 W Montrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience. This beautiful home features a wide-open floor plan, new furnace/HVAC, new dual pane windows, new granite counters and appliances, all new interior doors, closet doors and hardware, new light fixtures, new copper plumbing, new bathtub/shower surround, vanities and so much more. The family-style kitchen offers ample room for dining and an abundance of cabinetry. Situated right down the street from Whittier Elementary. Laundry hookups on the service porch and a direct-access garage. Situated on a huge lot, with ample room for RV access or storage for your toys. Close to downtown, public transportation, schools, and shopping. Located on the West side of town gives easy access to Temecula, Riverside, and the Banning pass area.