Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

598 W Montrose Avenue

598 West Montrose Avenue · (949) 480-7178
Location

598 West Montrose Avenue, Hemet, CA 92543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Free rent offered through May 2020! Ready for the most beautiful house ever? Newly renovated on a tree-lined street creating a tranquil experience. This beautiful home features a wide-open floor plan, new furnace/HVAC, new dual pane windows, new granite counters and appliances, all new interior doors, closet doors and hardware, new light fixtures, new copper plumbing, new bathtub/shower surround, vanities and so much more. The family-style kitchen offers ample room for dining and an abundance of cabinetry. Situated right down the street from Whittier Elementary. Laundry hookups on the service porch and a direct-access garage. Situated on a huge lot, with ample room for RV access or storage for your toys. Close to downtown, public transportation, schools, and shopping. Located on the West side of town gives easy access to Temecula, Riverside, and the Banning pass area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 W Montrose Avenue have any available units?
598 W Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 W Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 598 W Montrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 W Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
598 W Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 W Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 598 W Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 598 W Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 598 W Montrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 598 W Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 W Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 W Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 598 W Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 598 W Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 598 W Montrose Avenue has accessible units.
Does 598 W Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 W Montrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
