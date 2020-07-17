1226 E. Johnston Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable home ready for immediate move in! This two bedroom with one and a half bath single family home is perfect for anyone looking for only two bedrooms but wants the space of a larger home with a large back yard and two car garage. The home boasts a spacious living area, kitchen and dining room. Flooring through out is tile including new upgraded tile in both bedrooms and bathrooms. Master bedroom has plenty of closet of space and a private half bath. Laundry hooks are in the two car garage and the back yard is perfect for entertaining and family BBQ. This property offers a minimum of a 1 year lease and maximum 2 small pets with additional deposit.

