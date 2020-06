Amenities

on-site laundry garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath 55+ home in Hemet. This home features new carpet and fresh paint. The Living room opens to the dining room with a ceiling fan. Indoor Laundry room with utility sink and lots of shelves for storage. New Aluminum garage door. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee in your enclosed sun room that overlooks the backyard. Small backyard that is completely fenced and has a small shed.