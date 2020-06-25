All apartments in Hawthorne
5479 Marine Avenue W.
5479 Marine Avenue W

5479 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5479 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION... MARINE VILLAGE / Manhattan Beach adjacent; bright, newer, gated, upscale townhouse community with only 43 units. Offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 + Den/Office) in 2,076 SF of air conditioned, bright & open living space. Includes attached two car garage with direct access. Located near Fusion and 360 @ South Bay, this home provides easy access to the Metro Green Line, freeways, LAX, restaurants, shopping and is only 2 miles to the beach and much, much more. Across the street from Northrop Grumman and other major defense / aerospace contractors. Entry level includes bedroom/den/office with full bath and access to patio. The other 3 bedrooms (including master suite, spa tub & walk-in closet), 2 baths and laundry area are located on the top level. Mid-level includes the large kitchen, living room w/fireplace + dining room with balcony, family room & 1/2 bath. The house has skylights, vaulted ceilings and is bathed in lots of natural light. Don't forget to enjoy the large community pool. Includes Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer/Dryer. Newer wood floors, carpet in two bedrooms. Walk to Metro & Parks. 12 min to LAX, 5 min to 405, 7 min to LA Rams Stadium. Close to beach. Contact Listing Agent for Showings: Michael J. Foster, RE/MAX Estate Properties. tel 310-544-9636 or cell 310-941-0126 or e:mail: fostermj@cox.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5479 Marine Avenue W have any available units?
5479 Marine Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5479 Marine Avenue W have?
Some of 5479 Marine Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5479 Marine Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
5479 Marine Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5479 Marine Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 5479 Marine Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5479 Marine Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 5479 Marine Avenue W offers parking.
Does 5479 Marine Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5479 Marine Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5479 Marine Avenue W have a pool?
Yes, 5479 Marine Avenue W has a pool.
Does 5479 Marine Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 5479 Marine Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 5479 Marine Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5479 Marine Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.

