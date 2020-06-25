5479 Marine Avenue W.

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION... MARINE VILLAGE / Manhattan Beach adjacent; bright, newer, gated, upscale townhouse community with only 43 units. Offers 4 bedrooms (or 3 + Den/Office) in 2,076 SF of air conditioned, bright & open living space. Includes attached two car garage with direct access. Located near Fusion and 360 @ South Bay, this home provides easy access to the Metro Green Line, freeways, LAX, restaurants, shopping and is only 2 miles to the beach and much, much more. Across the street from Northrop Grumman and other major defense / aerospace contractors. Entry level includes bedroom/den/office with full bath and access to patio. The other 3 bedrooms (including master suite, spa tub & walk-in closet), 2 baths and laundry area are located on the top level. Mid-level includes the large kitchen, living room w/fireplace + dining room with balcony, family room & 1/2 bath. The house has skylights, vaulted ceilings and is bathed in lots of natural light. Don't forget to enjoy the large community pool. Includes Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Washer/Dryer. Newer wood floors, carpet in two bedrooms. Walk to Metro & Parks. 12 min to LAX, 5 min to 405, 7 min to LA Rams Stadium. Close to beach. Contact Listing Agent for Showings: Michael J. Foster, RE/MAX Estate Properties. tel 310-544-9636 or cell 310-941-0126 or e:mail: fostermj@cox.net