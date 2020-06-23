All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

5440 Strand

5440 Strand · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Strand, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 5440 Strand #301, Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $3,495 Per Month
- Deposit: $4,000
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,654 Sq.Ft.

Spectacular 2 bed, 2 bath condominium home located in the Three Sixty at South Bay development. Ideally located near LAX Airport with convenient freeway access. The gated development is in the Hollyglen area of Hawthorne, just east of El Segundo, and offers a beach-type lifestyle. Common areas include a gym, basketball court, meeting rooms, pools and spa.

The open concept condominium unit is on the 3rd floor and boast over 1,600 square feet of living area. Over-sized master bedroom with an office area or cozy TV nook area. New hardwood floors in the main area of the unit. Washer & dryer; refrigerator; and stove included. Patio area off of the main living area.

Exceptional unit for an exceptional life-style.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Strand have any available units?
5440 Strand doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Strand have?
Some of 5440 Strand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Strand currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Strand pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5440 Strand offer parking?
No, 5440 Strand does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Strand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5440 Strand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Strand have a pool?
Yes, 5440 Strand has a pool.
Does 5440 Strand have accessible units?
No, 5440 Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
