Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 5440 Strand #301, Hawthorne, CA 90250



- Rent: $3,495 Per Month

- Deposit: $4,000

- 2 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx 1,654 Sq.Ft.



Spectacular 2 bed, 2 bath condominium home located in the Three Sixty at South Bay development. Ideally located near LAX Airport with convenient freeway access. The gated development is in the Hollyglen area of Hawthorne, just east of El Segundo, and offers a beach-type lifestyle. Common areas include a gym, basketball court, meeting rooms, pools and spa.



The open concept condominium unit is on the 3rd floor and boast over 1,600 square feet of living area. Over-sized master bedroom with an office area or cozy TV nook area. New hardwood floors in the main area of the unit. Washer & dryer; refrigerator; and stove included. Patio area off of the main living area.



Exceptional unit for an exceptional life-style.

Contact us to schedule a showing.