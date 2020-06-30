5379 Pacific Terrace

Amenities

Fantastic Lease Opportunity in the resort-inspired community of ThreeSixty South Bay!! This incredible three-story home is free-standing and shares no common walls- and features two master bedrooms on the third floor, as well as one additional bedroom on the first floor. On the second floor, you will find a nice open main living /dining/kitchen with a balcony directly adjacent to kitchen - perfect for grilling and entertaining! The kitchen features a center island, plenty of cabinet space and newer stainless-steel appliances. Additional outdoor space, finished with Astroturf, is located directly off of the third guest bedroom. Direct access side-by-side garage. ThreeSixty South Bay is a gated community, West of the 405 and offers incredible lifestyle and embodies a true neighborhood! Enjoy being minutes from LAX, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, The Point, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and many more restaurants and retail. And only 4 miles to the beach! Amazing amenities including: two magnificent heated pools, spa, pool area with cabanas, BBQ area, three WiFi enabled community rooms, a well-maintained and updated fitness center, sports court, dog parks, green space and more. Wiseburn School District and DaVinci Charter Schools.