All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 5379 Pacific Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
5379 Pacific Terrace
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

5379 Pacific Terrace

5379 Pacific Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5379 Pacific Trail, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic Lease Opportunity in the resort-inspired community of ThreeSixty South Bay!! This incredible three-story home is free-standing and shares no common walls- and features two master bedrooms on the third floor, as well as one additional bedroom on the first floor. On the second floor, you will find a nice open main living /dining/kitchen with a balcony directly adjacent to kitchen - perfect for grilling and entertaining! The kitchen features a center island, plenty of cabinet space and newer stainless-steel appliances. Additional outdoor space, finished with Astroturf, is located directly off of the third guest bedroom. Direct access side-by-side garage. ThreeSixty South Bay is a gated community, West of the 405 and offers incredible lifestyle and embodies a true neighborhood! Enjoy being minutes from LAX, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, The Point, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and many more restaurants and retail. And only 4 miles to the beach! Amazing amenities including: two magnificent heated pools, spa, pool area with cabanas, BBQ area, three WiFi enabled community rooms, a well-maintained and updated fitness center, sports court, dog parks, green space and more. Wiseburn School District and DaVinci Charter Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5379 Pacific Terrace have any available units?
5379 Pacific Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5379 Pacific Terrace have?
Some of 5379 Pacific Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5379 Pacific Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5379 Pacific Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5379 Pacific Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5379 Pacific Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5379 Pacific Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5379 Pacific Terrace offers parking.
Does 5379 Pacific Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5379 Pacific Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5379 Pacific Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5379 Pacific Terrace has a pool.
Does 5379 Pacific Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5379 Pacific Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5379 Pacific Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5379 Pacific Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles