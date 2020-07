Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home in great condition. Has refinished hardwood floors, recently painted interior and exterior, and newer roof. Private back yard and Patio. Driveway with a 2 car garage. Fabulous location with a park area one half block away and close to shopping and the freeway. A great school system for those with children.