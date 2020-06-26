4540 W 129th St.

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large Turn Key Home in the Heart of Hawthorne - Don't miss your chance to call this large, newly remodeled house your home! With over 1,900 sq.ft. of living space on a 6,000 sq.ft. lot, there is plenty of room for everyone. As you enter the home, the open floor plan flows nicely between the front room and updated kitchen. North facing windows provide an abundance of natural light with views of the new stadium of Inglewood and the Hollywood hills. There is direct access from the garage via the stairwell just off the living room. The PV stone fireplace provides a classic touch. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new hardwood cabinets with soft close drawers, deep stainless steel sink, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms can all be accessed off the hallway. Each room has recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The full bath has been upgraded with dual vanity, granite counters and tiling in the shower. The master suite has it's own 3/4 bath and walk in closet. As you make your way to the back, the elevated concrete pad provides a great space to entertain and take in the views. Upgraded windows throughout, fresh paint inside and out, central heat and AC. Centrally located with SpaceX just a couple of miles away, Washington Elementary school just up the street, 405 and 105 freeways, South Bay Galleria, Hawthorne airport. Make this home a Must See on your list!



(RLNE4948320)