Hawthorne, CA
4540 W 129th St.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4540 W 129th St.

4540 W 129th Street · No Longer Available
Hawthorne
Location

4540 W 129th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Turn Key Home in the Heart of Hawthorne - Don't miss your chance to call this large, newly remodeled house your home! With over 1,900 sq.ft. of living space on a 6,000 sq.ft. lot, there is plenty of room for everyone. As you enter the home, the open floor plan flows nicely between the front room and updated kitchen. North facing windows provide an abundance of natural light with views of the new stadium of Inglewood and the Hollywood hills. There is direct access from the garage via the stairwell just off the living room. The PV stone fireplace provides a classic touch. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new hardwood cabinets with soft close drawers, deep stainless steel sink, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms can all be accessed off the hallway. Each room has recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. The full bath has been upgraded with dual vanity, granite counters and tiling in the shower. The master suite has it's own 3/4 bath and walk in closet. As you make your way to the back, the elevated concrete pad provides a great space to entertain and take in the views. Upgraded windows throughout, fresh paint inside and out, central heat and AC. Centrally located with SpaceX just a couple of miles away, Washington Elementary school just up the street, 405 and 105 freeways, South Bay Galleria, Hawthorne airport. Make this home a Must See on your list!

(RLNE4948320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 W 129th St. have any available units?
4540 W 129th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 W 129th St. have?
Some of 4540 W 129th St.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 W 129th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4540 W 129th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 W 129th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4540 W 129th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4540 W 129th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4540 W 129th St. offers parking.
Does 4540 W 129th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 W 129th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 W 129th St. have a pool?
No, 4540 W 129th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4540 W 129th St. have accessible units?
No, 4540 W 129th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 W 129th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 W 129th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
