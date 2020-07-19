All apartments in Hawthorne
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
3325 W. 139th Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

3325 W. 139th Street

3325 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3325 West 139th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80c1d0305f ---- Come view this nice spacious 3 bedroom unit comes with new carpet, luxury waterproof vinyl flooring, and fresh paint. Other nice fixture upgrades included such as new stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Gated building / parking (2 parking spaces) Pictures used for this listing are of similar unit. Shown Daily by appointment. Make your appointment today www.jamico.com Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Vinyl Sheet Floors Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 W. 139th Street have any available units?
3325 W. 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 W. 139th Street have?
Some of 3325 W. 139th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 W. 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3325 W. 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 W. 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3325 W. 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 3325 W. 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3325 W. 139th Street offers parking.
Does 3325 W. 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 W. 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 W. 139th Street have a pool?
No, 3325 W. 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3325 W. 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 3325 W. 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 W. 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 W. 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
