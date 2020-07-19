3325 W. 139th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80c1d0305f ---- Come view this nice spacious 3 bedroom unit comes with new carpet, luxury waterproof vinyl flooring, and fresh paint. Other nice fixture upgrades included such as new stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Gated building / parking (2 parking spaces) Pictures used for this listing are of similar unit. Shown Daily by appointment. Make your appointment today www.jamico.com Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Vinyl Sheet Floors Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash