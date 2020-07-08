14627 Lemoli Avenue

Amenities

Bright, beautiful and ready for new tenants this cape cod style 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Hawthorne has much to offer. First floor has hardwood floors and granite counters that pair nicely with the maple cabinets and newer appliances in kitchen and half bath near direct access to garage. Upstairs are all bedrooms and large laundry room. The shared bathroom has 2 sinks and all closets have built-ins-making best use of space. The master suite has walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and shower. This home has plenty of room for entertaining and the backyard is ideal for BBQs and just relaxing. With a 2 car garage and its prime location for easy commutes for work or to go play at parks and beaches this home is a must see!