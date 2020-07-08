All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 14627 Lemoli Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
14627 Lemoli Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14627 Lemoli Avenue

14627 Lemoli Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14627 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright, beautiful and ready for new tenants this cape cod style 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home in Hawthorne has much to offer. First floor has hardwood floors and granite counters that pair nicely with the maple cabinets and newer appliances in kitchen and half bath near direct access to garage. Upstairs are all bedrooms and large laundry room. The shared bathroom has 2 sinks and all closets have built-ins-making best use of space. The master suite has walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and shower. This home has plenty of room for entertaining and the backyard is ideal for BBQs and just relaxing. With a 2 car garage and its prime location for easy commutes for work or to go play at parks and beaches this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have any available units?
14627 Lemoli Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have?
Some of 14627 Lemoli Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14627 Lemoli Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14627 Lemoli Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14627 Lemoli Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14627 Lemoli Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14627 Lemoli Avenue offers parking.
Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14627 Lemoli Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have a pool?
No, 14627 Lemoli Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14627 Lemoli Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14627 Lemoli Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14627 Lemoli Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles