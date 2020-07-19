14310 Yukon Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fef3bb507e ---- Great unit with very nice upgrades. New luxury vinyl throughout, new carpet in bedroom. Granite kitchen and bath counters. New hardware and light fixtures. Fresh coat of paint throughout with nice finishes such as shower doors, cabinet handles, and faucets. Please make an appointment to view it today. www.jamico.com Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Gardener Gated Community Hot Water Paid Laundry Range Vinyl Sheet Floors Water Water & Trash