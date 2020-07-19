All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 14310 Yukon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
14310 Yukon Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

14310 Yukon Ave

14310 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14310 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fef3bb507e ---- Great unit with very nice upgrades. New luxury vinyl throughout, new carpet in bedroom. Granite kitchen and bath counters. New hardware and light fixtures. Fresh coat of paint throughout with nice finishes such as shower doors, cabinet handles, and faucets. Please make an appointment to view it today. www.jamico.com Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Gardener Gated Community Hot Water Paid Laundry Range Vinyl Sheet Floors Water Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14310 Yukon Ave have any available units?
14310 Yukon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14310 Yukon Ave have?
Some of 14310 Yukon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14310 Yukon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14310 Yukon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14310 Yukon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14310 Yukon Ave offer parking?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14310 Yukon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14310 Yukon Ave have a pool?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14310 Yukon Ave have accessible units?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14310 Yukon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14310 Yukon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles