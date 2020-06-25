11447 Oxford Avenue - 4

Amenities
**AVAILABLE Now! **
Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled also with new features.
Pet Friendly - Gated building with covered parking spot included with rent. Easy access to all local freeways! Unit includes fireplace, stove, wall heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal, upgraded appliances and on-site laundry facility for all tenants.
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TALuiVvEKg2&brand=0
Nearby amenities:
Markets:
Ralph's
Ralph's Grocery Company
Freeman Market
Restaurants:
Acosta's Tacos
Las Brisas
Ricos Tacos El Tio
El Tarasco
Mi Zacatecas Mexican Food
Rapid 35
La Carreta restaurant
El Pollo Loco
KFC
Red Chiles Mexican
Huli Huli Hawaiian
Chips
Auto:
Hawthorne Valero
Kwik Serve
Mobil Gas Station
Elementary Schools
York School
St.Joseph Elementary School
Moffett Elementary School
Worthington Elementary School
Al Huda Islamic School
Middle Schools
Todays Fresh Start Charter School
Hawthorne Middle School
Lennox Middle School
High Schools
Lennox Mathematics,Science.And Technology Academy
South Bay Lutheran High School
Hawthorne Math And Science Academy High School
Morningside High School
Hawthorne High School