Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

11447 Oxford Avenue - 4

11447 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11447 Oxford Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**AVAILABLE Now! **

Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled also with new features.

Pet Friendly - Gated building with covered parking spot included with rent. Easy access to all local freeways! Unit includes fireplace, stove, wall heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal, upgraded appliances and on-site laundry facility for all tenants.

Call or email today to set up your appointment!

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TALuiVvEKg2&brand=0

Nearby amenities:

Markets:
Ralph's
Ralph's Grocery Company
Freeman Market

Restaurants:
Acosta's Tacos
Las Brisas
Ricos Tacos El Tio
El Tarasco
Mi Zacatecas Mexican Food
Rapid 35
La Carreta restaurant
El Pollo Loco
KFC
Red Chiles Mexican
Huli Huli Hawaiian
Chips

Auto:
Rapid 35
Hawthorne Valero
Kwik Serve
Mobil Gas Station

Elementary Schools
York School
St.Joseph Elementary School
Moffett Elementary School
Worthington Elementary School
Al Huda Islamic School

Middle Schools
St.Joseph Elementary School
Al Huda Islamic School
Todays Fresh Start Charter School
Hawthorne Middle School
Lennox Middle School

High Schools
Lennox Mathematics,Science.And Technology Academy
South Bay Lutheran High School
Hawthorne Math And Science Academy High School
Morningside High School
Hawthorne High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

