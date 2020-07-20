All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2701 Turnbull Canyon Road
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

2701 Turnbull Canyon Road

2701 Turnbull Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2701 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Amazing View Home For Rent, Located in the Prestigious Turnbull Canyon, Automatic Driveway Gate, Formal Double Door Entry, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Spacious Formal Living Room with Cozy Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Dual Glass Sliding Door to the Covered Patio, Large Windows Provide a Gorgeous City Light & Mountain View, Large Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling, Tile Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Large Breakfast Eating Counter, Lots of Cabinets for Ample Storage Space, Built-In Wet Bar, Built-In Desk Area, Dining Area with Great View, Two Access Doors to the Backyard, 4 Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, Two Hall Bathrooms, Built-In Hallway Shelves with Extra Storage Space, Master Bedroom Features Mirrored Closet Doors, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard Allows For a Beautiful View From Your Bedroom, Private Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Clawfoot Tub and Separate Shower, Backyard Features a Large Flat Grassy Yard, Covered Patio to Enjoy the Amazing Unobstructed Panoramic View of the City Lights and Mountains, 2 Car Garage, 2 Space Carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have any available units?
2701 Turnbull Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have?
Some of 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Turnbull Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Turnbull Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine