2701 Turnbull Canyon Road

Amazing View Home For Rent, Located in the Prestigious Turnbull Canyon, Automatic Driveway Gate, Formal Double Door Entry, Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Crown Moldings, Spacious Formal Living Room with Cozy Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Dual Glass Sliding Door to the Covered Patio, Large Windows Provide a Gorgeous City Light & Mountain View, Large Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling, Tile Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Large Breakfast Eating Counter, Lots of Cabinets for Ample Storage Space, Built-In Wet Bar, Built-In Desk Area, Dining Area with Great View, Two Access Doors to the Backyard, 4 Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, Two Hall Bathrooms, Built-In Hallway Shelves with Extra Storage Space, Master Bedroom Features Mirrored Closet Doors, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard Allows For a Beautiful View From Your Bedroom, Private Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Clawfoot Tub and Separate Shower, Backyard Features a Large Flat Grassy Yard, Covered Patio to Enjoy the Amazing Unobstructed Panoramic View of the City Lights and Mountains, 2 Car Garage, 2 Space Carport.