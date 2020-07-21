2500 Abuela Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Single Level Home For Lease, Cul-De-Sac Location, Double Door Entry, Bright Open Kitchen with Spacious Breakfast Area, Recessed Lighting, Access Door to the Backyard, Formal Dining with Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Step Down Formal Living Room with Cozy Brick Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Hallway Storage Closet with Sliding Doors, Three Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, Full Hall Bathroom, Hallway Linen Closet, Double Door Entry to the Large Master Bedroom, Mirrored Closet Doors, Separate Walk-In Closet, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Private Bathroom with Private Water Closet, Great Central AC, Backyard Features Open Concrete Patio, City Light and Mountain View, Block Wall / Brick Wall / Chain Link Fencing, Direct Access to 2 Car Garage, Close to Thomas Burton and Countrywood Park, Minutes From the Puente Hills Mall, Schabarum Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Transportation.