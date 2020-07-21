All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2500 Abuela Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2500 Abuela Place
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

2500 Abuela Place

2500 Abuela Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2500 Abuela Place, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Level Home For Lease, Cul-De-Sac Location, Double Door Entry, Bright Open Kitchen with Spacious Breakfast Area, Recessed Lighting, Access Door to the Backyard, Formal Dining with Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Step Down Formal Living Room with Cozy Brick Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Hallway Storage Closet with Sliding Doors, Three Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, Full Hall Bathroom, Hallway Linen Closet, Double Door Entry to the Large Master Bedroom, Mirrored Closet Doors, Separate Walk-In Closet, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Private Bathroom with Private Water Closet, Great Central AC, Backyard Features Open Concrete Patio, City Light and Mountain View, Block Wall / Brick Wall / Chain Link Fencing, Direct Access to 2 Car Garage, Close to Thomas Burton and Countrywood Park, Minutes From the Puente Hills Mall, Schabarum Park, Restaurants, Shopping and Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Abuela Place have any available units?
2500 Abuela Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2500 Abuela Place have?
Some of 2500 Abuela Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Abuela Place currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Abuela Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Abuela Place pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Abuela Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2500 Abuela Place offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Abuela Place offers parking.
Does 2500 Abuela Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Abuela Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Abuela Place have a pool?
No, 2500 Abuela Place does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Abuela Place have accessible units?
No, 2500 Abuela Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Abuela Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Abuela Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Abuela Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Abuela Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine