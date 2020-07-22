All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2228 Langspur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2228 Langspur Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

2228 Langspur Drive

2228 Langspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2228 Langspur Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to shopping center and many eatery in walking distance. Easy access of Fwy 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Langspur Drive have any available units?
2228 Langspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 2228 Langspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Langspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Langspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive offer parking?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have a pool?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine