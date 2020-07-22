Rent Calculator
2228 Langspur Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM
1 of 7
2228 Langspur Drive
2228 Langspur Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2228 Langspur Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to shopping center and many eatery in walking distance. Easy access of Fwy 60.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have any available units?
2228 Langspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
Is 2228 Langspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Langspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Langspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive offer parking?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have a pool?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Langspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Langspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
