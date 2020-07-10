/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM
93 Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
1513 Dunswell Avenue
1513 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1157 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story home located at the end of a cup-de-sac in a highly desired area. Recently remodeled with windows, flooring, New bathrooms, paints....
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,230
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
$
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
22 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brea-Olinda
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Court Townhomes in Brea. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2201 Shirlee St
2201 Shirlee Street, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
NEW REMODEL, NEAR FILIPINO MARKET AT WEST COVINA - Property Id: 310264 JUST FINISH REMODEL THE WHOLE HOUSE, IN WOOD SIDE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.
1 of 59
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avocado Heights
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Back House - Property Id: 299586 For one person only!!!!Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8607 Strub Ave
8607 Strub Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House for Rent with ALL Utilities Included- 1.5 Miles from Whittier College - Close to Whittier College. Internet, washer, and dryer usage included. Yes, pool usage is included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown El Monte
3676 Tyler Ave
3676 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 El Monte - Property Id: 306297 Available July 15 Huge 1,500 square feet unit Like new with modern features, built in 2008 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths High Ceiling Living room, dining room and den 2-car garage with private direct
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
8323 La Bajada
8323 La Bajada Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$2,150
1200 sqft
Beautiful Friendly Hills Loft in Whittier. Tucked behind the Main house is this tastefully built 2nd story loft with every amenity desired; approx 11' high ceilings,approx.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
1645 Greencastle Avenue
1645 Greencastle Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1313 sqft
SHARP CLEAN TOWNHOUSE BEING USSED AS 3 BEEDROOMS AND A DEN - COOULD EASILY BE A 4 BEDROOM. GREAT COOVENIENT LOCATION IN THE CENTER OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Covina-Valley
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Mirada
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
1 of 23
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Similar Pages
Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights 3 BedroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with GarageHacienda Heights Apartments with GymHacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHacienda Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA