Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:57 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1634 Darley Avenue
1634 Darley Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1773 sqft
Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home for lease in Hacienda Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Brea-Olinda
18 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Habra Woods Apartments in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
405 S Orange Avenue 1/2
405 S Orange Ave, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
975 sqft
Fantastic location in the heart of Brea, near downtown Brea and the City Hall Park, is this quaint 2 BR’s 1 BA induvial unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
757 Sather Court
757 Sather Court, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1302 sqft
2Bd 2.5Ba Berkeley Townhome in Brea! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=182Yj9pbFkf Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/qMTqyEl2r8E This beautiful tri-level 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hacienda Heights, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hacienda Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

