/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
200 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hacienda Heights, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14662 Horticultural Dr
14662 Horticultural Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
4000 sqft
Private unit with Amazing Views - Property Id: 253199 Breath taking home adjacent to a separate rental. Must see to appreciate. Panoramic views of city lights. Spectacular views of the city. Multi-level Spanish Villa with contemporary convenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1441 Eagle Park Road
1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1634 Darley Avenue
1634 Darley Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home for lease in Hacienda Heights.
1 of 19
Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1730 Landau Place
1730 Landau Place, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1414 sqft
Great location with well maintained 2 level condo in the city of Hacienda Heights. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.
1 of 1
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
3249 Pozo Drive
3249 Pozo Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
LOVELY REMODELED HOME 4 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL AND 3/4 BATHS. NEW TILE FLOORS, NEWER CARPETS, REMODELED BATHS AND KITCHEN. QUIET AREA. HUGE YARD. CENTRAL AIR, NEED CREDIT REPORT FOR EVERYONE OVER 18. NEED FIRST MONTHS RENT+ DEPOSIT.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1505 Dunswell Avenue
1505 Dunswell Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA
Brand new home in cul-de-sac street, rare to find a single store home with 4 suite bedrooms plus a 0.5 bathroom (total 4 bedrooms & 4.
1 of 15
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1503 Dunswell Avenue
1503 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1200 sqft
Brand new 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in cul-de-sac street, elegant laminated flooring throughout the entire living room and bedrooms, once you walk into the home, you will be impressed by a large living room and open gourmet kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Hacienda Heights
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
17579 Marengo Drive
17579 Marengo Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
Beautiful newly remodeled home in prime position of both schools and shopping!
Results within 5 miles of Hacienda Heights
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
360 E. Erna Ave
360 East Erna Avenue, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
935 sqft
Parkview Apartments - Property Id: 283776 $1000 Moves You In! 1st Month Free Rent! Here at Parkview Apartments, you will enjoy the calm and serene atmosphere of the beautifully landscaped courtyard as well as the spacious park right across the
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1323 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.
Similar Pages
Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights 3 BedroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with GarageHacienda Heights Apartments with GymHacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHacienda Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA