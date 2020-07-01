Amenities
16138 GARO ST HACIENDA HEIGHTS 91745 (3 BED / 1 BATH) - This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 living sq. feet with central air and heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood flooring, fresh interior paint, new bathroom vanity + shower stall and a new air conditioning unit. The backyard is spacious and has a covered patio great for summer time bbqs. This charming property is located off the 60 Fwy and Hacienda Blvd in the City of Hacienda Heights.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Hacienda La Puente
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING:Tenant billed $60 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with applications.
(RLNE5342228)