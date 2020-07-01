Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16138 GARO ST HACIENDA HEIGHTS 91745 (3 BED / 1 BATH) - This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 living sq. feet with central air and heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood flooring, fresh interior paint, new bathroom vanity + shower stall and a new air conditioning unit. The backyard is spacious and has a covered patio great for summer time bbqs. This charming property is located off the 60 Fwy and Hacienda Blvd in the City of Hacienda Heights.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Hacienda La Puente

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING:Tenant billed $60 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with applications.



(RLNE5342228)