Hacienda Heights, CA
16138 Garo St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

16138 Garo St

16138 Garo Street
Location

16138 Garo Street, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16138 GARO ST HACIENDA HEIGHTS 91745 (3 BED / 1 BATH) - This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,006 living sq. feet with central air and heat. The interior has been completely renovated with wood flooring, fresh interior paint, new bathroom vanity + shower stall and a new air conditioning unit. The backyard is spacious and has a covered patio great for summer time bbqs. This charming property is located off the 60 Fwy and Hacienda Blvd in the City of Hacienda Heights.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Hacienda La Puente
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING:Tenant billed $60 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with applications.

(RLNE5342228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16138 Garo St have any available units?
16138 Garo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 16138 Garo St have?
Some of 16138 Garo St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16138 Garo St currently offering any rent specials?
16138 Garo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16138 Garo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16138 Garo St is pet friendly.
Does 16138 Garo St offer parking?
No, 16138 Garo St does not offer parking.
Does 16138 Garo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16138 Garo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16138 Garo St have a pool?
No, 16138 Garo St does not have a pool.
Does 16138 Garo St have accessible units?
No, 16138 Garo St does not have accessible units.
Does 16138 Garo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16138 Garo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16138 Garo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16138 Garo St has units with air conditioning.

