Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled single story home located in a highly desired area. recently remodel with windows, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, LED recessed lighting, large living room, huge covered patio in the back and side yard are ready for quiet gatherings. 2-car attached garage with direct access to the house. Extra RV Parking in the side yard through the gate. Close to schools and park. Within Minutes From Freeways and Shopping.