1540 Lark Tree Way

**Most Desirable Hacienda Heights Location in a Quiet Neighborhood !!! Within walking distance to Schools, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Mall and Banks. Award winning Wedgeworth Elementary and Wilson High Schools. Easy access to freeway ! This Single Story home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Two master suite bedrooms and One guest bedroom. Spacious 1,743 square feet Living Area. High ceiling in Living Room. Family Room with Fire Place, Laminate Floor throughout the home. Upgraded Kitchen with beautiful Granite Counter Tops and Cabinets, Double pane Windows, Recessed Lighting, etc. Large Backyard with open Patio.