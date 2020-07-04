All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

1540 Lark Tree Way

1540 Lark Tree Way · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Lark Tree Way, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Most Desirable Hacienda Heights Location in a Quiet Neighborhood !!! Within walking distance to Schools, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Mall and Banks. Award winning Wedgeworth Elementary and Wilson High Schools. Easy access to freeway ! This Single Story home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Two master suite bedrooms and One guest bedroom. Spacious 1,743 square feet Living Area. High ceiling in Living Room. Family Room with Fire Place, Laminate Floor throughout the home. Upgraded Kitchen with beautiful Granite Counter Tops and Cabinets, Double pane Windows, Recessed Lighting, etc. Large Backyard with open Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have any available units?
1540 Lark Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1540 Lark Tree Way have?
Some of 1540 Lark Tree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Lark Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Lark Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Lark Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Lark Tree Way offers parking.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have a pool?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Lark Tree Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Lark Tree Way does not have units with air conditioning.

