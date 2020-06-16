All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Location

1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, New Bathroom Vanities for Downstairs and Upstairs. Central AC/Heating System. Carpet thru Out the Living Room, Upstairs and All Bedrooms. Individual Laundry Room for Washer and Dryer Hook up Next to the Kitchen. Attached One Car Garage with Direct Access to the house plus additional Assigned Parking Space in the parking Lot. No Smoking. Community Pool and Convenient Location which Close to Many Restaurants, Shopping Center, Parks and Many More. Easy to Access Freeway 60.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have any available units?
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have?
Some of 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 pet-friendly?
No, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 does offer parking.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have a pool?
Yes, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 has a pool.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have accessible units?
No, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12 has units with air conditioning.
