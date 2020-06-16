1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12

Amenities

Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs. Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, New Bathroom Vanities for Downstairs and Upstairs. Central AC/Heating System. Carpet thru Out the Living Room, Upstairs and All Bedrooms. Individual Laundry Room for Washer and Dryer Hook up Next to the Kitchen. Attached One Car Garage with Direct Access to the house plus additional Assigned Parking Space in the parking Lot. No Smoking. Community Pool and Convenient Location which Close to Many Restaurants, Shopping Center, Parks and Many More. Easy to Access Freeway 60.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588334)