All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1433 Forest Glen Dr #150
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1433 Forest Glen Dr #150

1433 Forest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1433 Forest Glen Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 BDRM Condo Pets OK Hacienda Heights - SEE VIRTUAL TOUR - Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/zl2MrhbyWC4

3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Pet Friendly
Downstairs Unit
Updated Kitchen with Appliances
Upgraded Microwave, Dishwasher, Range Oven,
Refrigerator**
Laundry Hook ups - newer washer dryer provided **
Private Patio
Central Heat & A/C
Wood Flooring - Interlocking
Carpet in bedrooms
Double Garage
Close to Glen A Wilson High School
Community Pool & Jacuzzi
** Refrigerator & washer dryer are newer but owner will not maintain

Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.

Please view the Video Tour in our photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.

If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!
Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules. - see notes above for showing
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE4239280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have any available units?
1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have?
Some of 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 offers parking.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have a pool?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 has a pool.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have accessible units?
No, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1433 Forest Glen Dr #150 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine