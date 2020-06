951 N Glendora Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS! 5 BEDROOM HOME OFFERING 3,500 SQUARE FEET ON LIVING SPACE LOCATED ON A SPRAWLING 10 ACRE LOT FEATURING UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE SAN GABRIEL VALLEY! MULTIPLE LEVELS OFFER VIEWS FROM THROUGHOUT THE HOME. HOME FEATURES 5 LARGE BEDROOMS INCLUDING A SPACIOUS MASTER AND BEDROOMS THAT OVERLOOK THE BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH A COZY FIREPLACE AND GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE CITY. COZY LIBRARY PERFECT FOR OFFICE SPACE. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM FOR CONVENIENCE AND MUCH MORE. ADDITIONAL OUTDOOR BAR AREA PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. TONS OF PARKING SPACE FOR GUESTS OR EXTRA CARS/TOYS. THIS HOME IS LOCATED A SHORT DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN GLENDORA AND ENTERTAINMENT. LEASE INCLUDES LIMITED PORTION OF CERTAIN AREAS OF THE PROPERTY.