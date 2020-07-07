837 Wick Lane

Amenities

*LEASE* Nestled along the prestigious North Glendora foothills, this home boasts breathtaking panoramic mountain and city light views! Its private setting highlights over an acre lot tucked behind a gated entrance. As you make your way inside, you are greeted with a spacious living and dining area featuring beamed ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. The beautifully remodeled kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, travertine flooring and a separate breakfast area with a ravishing view. Oversized master bedroom offers a fireplace, large closet and a master bathroom with a vanity area and separate tub and walk-in shower. This home is complete with 2 secondary great-sized bedrooms, 2 additional hall bathrooms and a 4-car attached garage. You will love this home’s gorgeous backyard with stunning views, a built-in barbeque area, perfect for entertaining. Don’t miss out on the great opportunity to live in this beautiful home!