Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

837 Wick Lane

837 Wick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

837 Wick Lane, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*LEASE* Nestled along the prestigious North Glendora foothills, this home boasts breathtaking panoramic mountain and city light views! Its private setting highlights over an acre lot tucked behind a gated entrance. As you make your way inside, you are greeted with a spacious living and dining area featuring beamed ceilings and a cozy brick fireplace. The beautifully remodeled kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, travertine flooring and a separate breakfast area with a ravishing view. Oversized master bedroom offers a fireplace, large closet and a master bathroom with a vanity area and separate tub and walk-in shower. This home is complete with 2 secondary great-sized bedrooms, 2 additional hall bathrooms and a 4-car attached garage. You will love this home’s gorgeous backyard with stunning views, a built-in barbeque area, perfect for entertaining. Don’t miss out on the great opportunity to live in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Wick Lane have any available units?
837 Wick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 837 Wick Lane have?
Some of 837 Wick Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Wick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
837 Wick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Wick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 837 Wick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 837 Wick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 837 Wick Lane offers parking.
Does 837 Wick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Wick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Wick Lane have a pool?
No, 837 Wick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 837 Wick Lane have accessible units?
No, 837 Wick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Wick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 Wick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Wick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Wick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

