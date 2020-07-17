All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like
813 Caballo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
813 Caballo Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

813 Caballo Avenue

813 Caballo Avenue · (626) 991-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

813 Caballo Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded Glendora Home located on a cul-de-sac with views of the mountains. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large master suite with master bath, with an additional room being used as an office, completely remodeled kitchen with appointed granite counter tops, recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, central heat and air, indoor laundry, covered patio, 2 car detached garage with a long driveway to park multiple cars. Award wining Glendora Schools! Close to schools, parks and freeways. This home will lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 813 Caballo Avenue have any available units?
813 Caballo Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 813 Caballo Avenue have?
Some of 813 Caballo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Caballo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 Caballo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Caballo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 Caballo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 813 Caballo Avenue offers parking.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Caballo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 Caballo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 Caballo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Caballo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Caballo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 Caballo Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 BedroomsGlendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with ParkingGlendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine