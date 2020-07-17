813 Caballo Avenue.

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Glendora Home located on a cul-de-sac with views of the mountains. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, large master suite with master bath, with an additional room being used as an office, completely remodeled kitchen with appointed granite counter tops, recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, central heat and air, indoor laundry, covered patio, 2 car detached garage with a long driveway to park multiple cars. Award wining Glendora Schools! Close to schools, parks and freeways. This home will lease fast!