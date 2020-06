Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The house sits on a huge 10,300 sq. ft. lot with lots of space in both the front and rear yard. The interior was recently painted. The house has hardwood floors throughout and the two bathrooms have tiled showers. There is a detached two car garage with a long driveway for ample parking for multiple vehicles or a large RV. There is also a sewer dump on the property accessible for an RV.