580 E Lemon Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See Renovated Front House - Property Id: 96589



Newly remodeled cozy front single storage house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms large living space, and a 2 car garage. Brand new flooring, master bathroom, water heating system, rooftop/ceiling, doors,paint job .....and more.

Detached 2car garage with storage and courtyard space, front and side yard for activities.

Good credit. Small pet may be considered with extra pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96589

Property Id 96589



(RLNE4654036)