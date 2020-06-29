553 W Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

This spacious, north Glendora condo is move-in ready. Located in the most desirable area of the complex, near the community's pool and playground. Extremely low utilities since it has solar with close to 100% coverage on all appliances and HVAC. This gated community, built in 2017, has newer landscaping and parking for your guests. The home itself features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an office space. The home has been upgraded with engineered hardwood floors, newer interior paint, newer carpet, and wood plantation shutters throughout the entire home. This home also features a washer and dryer, solar panels. A must see!