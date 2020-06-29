All apartments in Glendora
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:37 PM

553 W Foothill Boulevard

553 West Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

553 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This spacious, north Glendora condo is move-in ready. Located in the most desirable area of the complex, near the community's pool and playground. Extremely low utilities since it has solar with close to 100% coverage on all appliances and HVAC. This gated community, built in 2017, has newer landscaping and parking for your guests. The home itself features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and an office space. The home has been upgraded with engineered hardwood floors, newer interior paint, newer carpet, and wood plantation shutters throughout the entire home. This home also features a washer and dryer, solar panels. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
553 W Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 553 W Foothill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 W Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
553 W Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 W Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 553 W Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 553 W Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 553 W Foothill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 553 W Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 553 W Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 W Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 553 W Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 553 W Foothill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
