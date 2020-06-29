All apartments in Glendora
515 Fernpark Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

515 Fernpark Dr

515 Fernpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Fernpark Drive, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
huge back yard, great for family fun & entertaining, separate levels for privacy, Great for family that appreciate nature. - Spacious living in the hills of Glendora, Located near Marshall Canyon Golf Course, Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, Many stores such as Target etc.

Master bedroom with Balcony, spacious California basement with sliding door to back yard, three bedrooms for family member or guests.

New roof, central AC new paint, kitchen appliance included

- Laminate flooring throughout the entire home
- Stainless steel refrigerator
- Master bedroom has walk in closets, private bathroom with balcony
- Laundry room in home
- 2 car garage
- Rear yard with outdoor furniture

For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

?????

Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

We can accept 1 pet under 25 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $100 per pet per month

(RLNE5554906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Fernpark Dr have any available units?
515 Fernpark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 515 Fernpark Dr have?
Some of 515 Fernpark Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Fernpark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
515 Fernpark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Fernpark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Fernpark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 515 Fernpark Dr offers parking.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Fernpark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr have a pool?
No, 515 Fernpark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr have accessible units?
No, 515 Fernpark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Fernpark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Fernpark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Fernpark Dr has units with air conditioning.
