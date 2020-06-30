443 N Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities carport parking garage

Single story home in quiet, tree lined location close to Historic Route 66. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath(s), flooring is a combination of carpet and laminate throughout. Granite counter tops, with brushed bronze colored fixtures and black appliances. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combination. There are ceiling lamp/fans throughout. Central A/C and heating system. Property is fenced and cross fenced with gated walkways, grass and flowers. Property provides alley access to the 2 car detached garage with a covered carport. There is a large back yard for entertaining and room for RV parking. Property is close to shopping and dinning.