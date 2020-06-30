443 N Vermont Avenue

Amenities
Single story home in quiet, tree lined location close to Historic Route 66. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath(s), flooring is a combination of carpet and laminate throughout. Granite counter tops, with brushed bronze colored fixtures and black appliances. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combination. There are ceiling lamp/fans throughout. Central A/C and heating system. Property is fenced and cross fenced with gated walkways, grass and flowers. Property provides alley access to the 2 car detached garage with a covered carport. There is a large back yard for entertaining and room for RV parking. Property is close to shopping and dinning.