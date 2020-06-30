All apartments in Glendora
Last updated March 28 2020

443 N Vermont Avenue

443 North Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

443 North Vermont Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Single story home in quiet, tree lined location close to Historic Route 66. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath(s), flooring is a combination of carpet and laminate throughout. Granite counter tops, with brushed bronze colored fixtures and black appliances. Hall bathroom has tub/shower combination. There are ceiling lamp/fans throughout. Central A/C and heating system. Property is fenced and cross fenced with gated walkways, grass and flowers. Property provides alley access to the 2 car detached garage with a covered carport. There is a large back yard for entertaining and room for RV parking. Property is close to shopping and dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have any available units?
443 N Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 443 N Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 443 N Vermont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 N Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
443 N Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 N Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 443 N Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 443 N Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 N Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 443 N Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 443 N Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 N Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 N Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 N Vermont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

