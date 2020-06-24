359 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

*LEASE*NO PETS* Pride of ownership radiates throughout this immaculate and charming North Glendora condo. This beautiful complex is conveniently located near Downtown Glendora and within the Award-Winning Glendora Unified School District. Inviting floor plan highlights new paint, new carpet, a spacious living room and a bright kitchen and dining area. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, including a private master bedroom and bathroom, and a balcony off the upstairs landing. You’ll love lounging and relaxing on the patio that leads to a 2-car attached garage with direct access to the home. Move-in ready! Don’t miss out on this chance! Call us today to schedule a private showing of this home!