Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated studio apartment offers granite kitchen counters, laminate floors, and ample cabinet space. The living space has an open floor plan, and has enough room for entertaining. Conveniently on the acclaimed Downtown Glendora, it is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and Glendora night life. Please call our office and schedule an appointment today!