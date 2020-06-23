All apartments in Glendora
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

2651 E Foothill Boulevard

2651 E Foothill Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2651 E Foothill Blvd, Glendora, CA 91773
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed & 2.5 bath townhome in MOVE IN CONDITION is located in the Fairways of Glendora. Newly built in 2012, this amazing end unit has only one common wall. It features an open floor plan and many upgrades. The 1st floor has a large living space and dining area, upgraded wood flooring, a big linen closet, a powder room, and a spacious kitchen with granite counter top, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, 4-head gas burner, dishwasher, microwave & oven. Central AC and attached two-car garage. All three bedrooms and other two bathrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a balcony with mountain view. The master bath has dual vanity, separate bathtub and shower stall. The other two bedrooms are all in good size with natural light. One room also has a large balcony which oversees the green belt. Washer and dryers are also on the 2nd floor which are included . The complex is quiet and well managed. This home has easy access to 210 and 57 FWY, a few minutes to Azusa Pacific University, Glendora Country Club, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, HomeDepot, Fitness, and many restaurants. Award winning Glendora school district. Hurry up, this property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
2651 E Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 2651 E Foothill Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 E Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2651 E Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 E Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 E Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2651 E Foothill Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
