2651 E Foothill Boulevard

This beautiful 3 bed & 2.5 bath townhome in MOVE IN CONDITION is located in the Fairways of Glendora. Newly built in 2012, this amazing end unit has only one common wall. It features an open floor plan and many upgrades. The 1st floor has a large living space and dining area, upgraded wood flooring, a big linen closet, a powder room, and a spacious kitchen with granite counter top, a walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, 4-head gas burner, dishwasher, microwave & oven. Central AC and attached two-car garage. All three bedrooms and other two bathrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a balcony with mountain view. The master bath has dual vanity, separate bathtub and shower stall. The other two bedrooms are all in good size with natural light. One room also has a large balcony which oversees the green belt. Washer and dryers are also on the 2nd floor which are included . The complex is quiet and well managed. This home has easy access to 210 and 57 FWY, a few minutes to Azusa Pacific University, Glendora Country Club, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, HomeDepot, Fitness, and many restaurants. Award winning Glendora school district. Hurry up, this property will not last long!