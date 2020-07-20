All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 2235 Swiftwater Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
2235 Swiftwater Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Swiftwater Way

2235 Swiftwater Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2235 Swiftwater Way, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Single Story executive pool home located in highly desired private gated community of Saratoga Estates close to Glendora Country Club. With approximately 3,000 square feet of expansive living space featuring high ceilings, an open floor plan, and custom upgrades. Formal entry welcomes you to this beautiful home with private living room with big windows and fireplace, family room/great room with stack stone fireplace, custom built-in entertainment center and French doors to outside covered patio, open gourmet kitchen with center island with granite counters, stainless GE Profile appliances, walk-in pantry, and formal dining room. Master suite with French doors to outside pool area, separate retreat with fireplace and built-ins, master bathroom with spa tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and large walk-in closet with built-ins and custom vanity. Two additional bedrooms and an additional two full bathrooms. Inside laundry with ample counter space and utility sink. Upgrades include: plantation shutters, custom window coverings, built-ins, newer carpet and tile floors. Private entertainer’s backyard with covered patio, waterfall, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and refreshing pool and spa. Three car attached garage with epoxy flooring and driveway with pavers. Located in the award-winning Glendora School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have any available units?
2235 Swiftwater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2235 Swiftwater Way have?
Some of 2235 Swiftwater Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Swiftwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Swiftwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Swiftwater Way pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Swiftwater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Swiftwater Way offers parking.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Swiftwater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have a pool?
Yes, 2235 Swiftwater Way has a pool.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have accessible units?
No, 2235 Swiftwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Swiftwater Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Swiftwater Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Swiftwater Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine