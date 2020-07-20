2235 Swiftwater Way

Amenities

Single Story executive pool home located in highly desired private gated community of Saratoga Estates close to Glendora Country Club. With approximately 3,000 square feet of expansive living space featuring high ceilings, an open floor plan, and custom upgrades. Formal entry welcomes you to this beautiful home with private living room with big windows and fireplace, family room/great room with stack stone fireplace, custom built-in entertainment center and French doors to outside covered patio, open gourmet kitchen with center island with granite counters, stainless GE Profile appliances, walk-in pantry, and formal dining room. Master suite with French doors to outside pool area, separate retreat with fireplace and built-ins, master bathroom with spa tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity, and large walk-in closet with built-ins and custom vanity. Two additional bedrooms and an additional two full bathrooms. Inside laundry with ample counter space and utility sink. Upgrades include: plantation shutters, custom window coverings, built-ins, newer carpet and tile floors. Private entertainer’s backyard with covered patio, waterfall, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and refreshing pool and spa. Three car attached garage with epoxy flooring and driveway with pavers. Located in the award-winning Glendora School District.