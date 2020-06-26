All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
208 N Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

208 N Pennsylvania Avenue

208 North Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

208 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This vintage bungalow is within a short walk to Glendora Village and has charm & character ** Recently updated interior *** Granite Kitchen Counters, Dishwasher, Range Hood & New Stove ** French doors overlooking an enormous backyard ** Single Story with Three Bedrooms & Two Baths, great set up with private entry off the Master Suite. There is a cedar-lined closet & the large bath has a walk-in shower with a cathedral ceiling *** Large Living Room and Dining Area ** Inside Laundry with stacked unit in the Master Bath ** Freshly Painted inside and lots of beautiful wood flooring *** Central Air & Heat *** Huge Fenced Rear Yard with Fruit trees and Patio area *** Great location near downtown *** Ready for immediate occupancy ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
208 N Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 N Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 N Pennsylvania Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine