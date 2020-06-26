208 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

This vintage bungalow is within a short walk to Glendora Village and has charm & character ** Recently updated interior *** Granite Kitchen Counters, Dishwasher, Range Hood & New Stove ** French doors overlooking an enormous backyard ** Single Story with Three Bedrooms & Two Baths, great set up with private entry off the Master Suite. There is a cedar-lined closet & the large bath has a walk-in shower with a cathedral ceiling *** Large Living Room and Dining Area ** Inside Laundry with stacked unit in the Master Bath ** Freshly Painted inside and lots of beautiful wood flooring *** Central Air & Heat *** Huge Fenced Rear Yard with Fruit trees and Patio area *** Great location near downtown *** Ready for immediate occupancy ***