185 Martindale Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area. The master bedroom had a walk in closet with a master bath room. The inside laundry room is very convenient with washer and dryer included with the unit. Attached 2 car garage with overnight street parking is a plus. Unit is just a few steps away from the pool. Walking trial is just south of unit for those evening strolls after dinner.