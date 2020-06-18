Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area. The master bedroom had a walk in closet with a master bath room. The inside laundry room is very convenient with washer and dryer included with the unit. Attached 2 car garage with overnight street parking is a plus. Unit is just a few steps away from the pool. Walking trial is just south of unit for those evening strolls after dinner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 Martindale Way have any available units?
185 Martindale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 185 Martindale Way have?
Some of 185 Martindale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Martindale Way currently offering any rent specials?
185 Martindale Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.