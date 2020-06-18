All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 185 Martindale Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
185 Martindale Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

185 Martindale Way

185 Martindale Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

185 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a in the highly desirable gated community of Arboreta in Glendora. This unit features an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. There is a fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining area. The master bedroom had a walk in closet with a master bath room. The inside laundry room is very convenient with washer and dryer included with the unit. Attached 2 car garage with overnight street parking is a plus. Unit is just a few steps away from the pool. Walking trial is just south of unit for those evening strolls after dinner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Martindale Way have any available units?
185 Martindale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 185 Martindale Way have?
Some of 185 Martindale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Martindale Way currently offering any rent specials?
185 Martindale Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Martindale Way pet-friendly?
No, 185 Martindale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 185 Martindale Way offer parking?
Yes, 185 Martindale Way does offer parking.
Does 185 Martindale Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Martindale Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Martindale Way have a pool?
Yes, 185 Martindale Way has a pool.
Does 185 Martindale Way have accessible units?
No, 185 Martindale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Martindale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Martindale Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Martindale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Martindale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine