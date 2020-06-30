1729 Sunflower Ave #A.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1729 SUNFLOWER AVENUE #A GLENDORA 91740 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome home to Sunflower! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and laminate flooring found throughout the downstairs. Lots of windows allow for plenty of natural light. The floor plan is open, really making the most out of the square footage. A great layout for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms freshly painted. The master offers a private bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a second bathroom upstairs. The property also offers a private back yard great for a summer barbecue. Don't miss the 2 car attached garage. Close to schools and shopping and easy freeway access this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications



