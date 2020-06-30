All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like
1729 Sunflower Ave #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
1729 Sunflower Ave #A
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1729 Sunflower Ave #A

1729 South Sunflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1729 South Sunflower Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1729 SUNFLOWER AVENUE #A GLENDORA 91740 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Welcome home to Sunflower! As you enter you will love the high ceilings and laminate flooring found throughout the downstairs. Lots of windows allow for plenty of natural light. The floor plan is open, really making the most out of the square footage. A great layout for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms freshly painted. The master offers a private bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a second bathroom upstairs. The property also offers a private back yard great for a summer barbecue. Don't miss the 2 car attached garage. Close to schools and shopping and easy freeway access this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

(RLNE5677034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have any available units?
1729 Sunflower Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have?
Some of 1729 Sunflower Ave #A's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Sunflower Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Sunflower Ave #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Sunflower Ave #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A offers parking.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have a pool?
No, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Sunflower Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Sunflower Ave #A does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 BedroomsGlendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with ParkingGlendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine