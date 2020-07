Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home features laminate flooring in the large living room with tile flooring in the kitchen, hall and baths. The long galley style kitchen (with eating area) features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This home even includes the washer dryer and refrigerator!

There is a two car garage and a large driveway, Sprinklers front and back AND a brand new Air Conditioner-just in time for the summer!