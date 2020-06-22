All apartments in Glendora
1191 Strawberry Lane

Location

1191 Strawberry Lane, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bd 2.5 Bth Condo in Glendora - Charming 2 -story end unit condo offering plenty of bright natural light, located in the desirable and quiet Glendora Gardens community. Located with convenient access to the 57 freeway, parks, and shopping, Glendora Marketplace, bus stop in front of the property. This 2-bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is move in ready. The main floor features a living room with fireplace, a half bath, kitchen with direct access to the 2 car attached garage, and dining area has a ceiling fan/lights. Living room has sliding glass doors leading to the patio area that also offers bright natural light. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms each with balcony access and private bathrooms and 1 bedroom has a fireplace. The laundry room is located on the second floor. Community pool and hot tub. Water and trash are included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2517690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have any available units?
1191 Strawberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1191 Strawberry Lane have?
Some of 1191 Strawberry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 Strawberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1191 Strawberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 Strawberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1191 Strawberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1191 Strawberry Lane does offer parking.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1191 Strawberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1191 Strawberry Lane has a pool.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1191 Strawberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 Strawberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1191 Strawberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1191 Strawberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
