1191 Strawberry Lane

2 Bd 2.5 Bth Condo in Glendora - Charming 2 -story end unit condo offering plenty of bright natural light, located in the desirable and quiet Glendora Gardens community. Located with convenient access to the 57 freeway, parks, and shopping, Glendora Marketplace, bus stop in front of the property. This 2-bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is move in ready. The main floor features a living room with fireplace, a half bath, kitchen with direct access to the 2 car attached garage, and dining area has a ceiling fan/lights. Living room has sliding glass doors leading to the patio area that also offers bright natural light. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms each with balcony access and private bathrooms and 1 bedroom has a fireplace. The laundry room is located on the second floor. Community pool and hot tub. Water and trash are included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2517690)