Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 Strawberry Lane

1170 Strawberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1170 Strawberry Lane, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Glendora Townhome for lease. The townhome consists of two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and balconies. One master bedroom has a fireplace, two closets and walk in shower in master bath. The other master bedroom has a tub shower combo in the master bath. Laundry upstairs with full hookups and plenty of storage cabinets. Downstairs is living room with fireplace, half bath, dining area and galley style kitchen. Slider door leads to small patio for BBQ and seating. There is an attached 2 car garage that enters into kitchen along with central air and heat. HOA amenties includes pool area. This townhouse is two homes from one of the common area pools. Upgraded flooring and counter tops in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have any available units?
1170 Strawberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1170 Strawberry Lane have?
Some of 1170 Strawberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Strawberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Strawberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Strawberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Strawberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Strawberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Strawberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1170 Strawberry Lane has a pool.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1170 Strawberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Strawberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Strawberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1170 Strawberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
