Glendora, CA
1130 Bradford Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1130 Bradford Drive

1130 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Bradford Drive, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath house close to everything includes many appliances - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2 PM - 3 PM

Great location! Close to 210 fwy. Near Willow elementary, Arrow high school and many shopping centers with stores such as Best Buy, Barnes & Nobles, AMC Theaters, Pet Mart, Kohl's and many nearby restaurants etc...

Spacious, Single story house

House includes many appliances such as Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and dryer

Central Heating and Air

2 car garage

Hardwood flooring throughout the house

For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

Real Property Management Fairmate office phone 626-338-6688
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230 West Covina, CA 91790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Bradford Drive have any available units?
1130 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1130 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 1130 Bradford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Bradford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Bradford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Bradford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Bradford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Bradford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
