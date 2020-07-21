1130 Bradford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage media room

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath house close to everything includes many appliances - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2 PM - 3 PM



Great location! Close to 210 fwy. Near Willow elementary, Arrow high school and many shopping centers with stores such as Best Buy, Barnes & Nobles, AMC Theaters, Pet Mart, Kohl's and many nearby restaurants etc...



Spacious, Single story house



House includes many appliances such as Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and dryer



Central Heating and Air



2 car garage



Hardwood flooring throughout the house



For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413



We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy



Real Property Management Fairmate office phone 626-338-6688

1521 W Cameron Ave., #230 West Covina, CA 91790



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091522)